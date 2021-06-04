Elon Musk's Partner, Grimes, Asks Communists to Adopt AI

June 4, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Singer posted a video on TikTok on why she thinks AI is “the fastest way to communism,” USA Today reports.

“[It’s] everything that everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm…Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe," the 33-year-old singer said in a video.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, says “if implemented correctly” the strategy could be successful.

“Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, comfortable living… [and] AI could automate all the farming, weed out systemic corruption, thereby bringing us to, as close as possible, genuine equality."

But the TikTok video, which has nabbed over 1.6 million views, is also drawing backlash on Twitter.

Some critics note that communism calls for wealth distribution while Grimes’s partner, Tesla CEO , topped the list as the world’s richest person this year.

This latest post by Grimes isn’t her first mention of .

The singer has incorporated themes of AI in her music and even included it in the name of her and Musk’s 1-year old son, X Æ A-12.

The Canadian singer explained that Æ is the elven spelling of AI, which stands for love and/or Artificial intelligence.