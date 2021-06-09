And the best paid 'post pandemic' positions are ...

June 9, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are more than fifteen months after the health emergency was declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic and signs of a possible return to routine through the new normal are beginning to be seen, but the world of work will undoubtedly have been fundamentally transformed due to changes in workers' habits and the disappearance of hundreds of jobs due to the rearrangement of the economy.

In truth, the COVID-19 labor cataclysm is still showing its effects. Figures from the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi) show that the unemployment rate in Mexico rose to 4.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.4% in the same period of 2020. This means that the economically active population decreased by 2.4 millions of people.

The industries most affected by these changes, such as tourism, aviation, commerce and restaurants , were those that were forced to reduce or stop their operations due to social distancing measures.

However, thanks to the advance of vaccination plans, new positions are now being opened in these sectors that are reactivated and also in those companies that will continue to work remotely or with a hybrid model.

All this shows that there is a hunger for profiles that are strong in the technology domain and / or have strong soft skills (such as distance leadership) that allow the operation of companies to flow. For example, LinkedIn recently released a list of the 5 most demanded jobs in Mexico and are those that are based on the management of software, sales and knowledge of blockchain.

Highest Paying 'Post Pandemic' Positions

Recently, the human resources company Adecco presented its Annual Salary Guide and found the best paid jobs in the country according to each geographical area.

Metropolitan area

Mexico City and its surroundings have long been chosen by most companies for the establishment of their corporations in Mexico thanks to its proximity to the Southeast regions, specifically Puebla and Veracruz, and the Bajío. The country's capital has attracted corporations and companies from the chemical industry, Adecco reports.

Image: Adecco

Bajío area

The study notes that Large international companies have an important presence in Querétaro, since Mexico has become one of the six most important suppliers for the aeronautical sector in the United States.

Image: Adecco

West Zone

This area of the country has been highly demanded by the most important Information Technology companies, which have been established mainly in the state of Jalisco.

Image: Adecco

Southeast Zone

The Strategic Agenda for South-Southeast Development proposes the adoption of an industrial policy that is supported by a first package of 36 projects aimed at creating an economically competitive and modern region

Image: Adecco

Northeast Zone

One of the great advantages of this area is its proximity to the US market, since more than 84% of exports are directed to the neighboring country.

Image: Adecco

Northwest Zone

In recent years, the main sector of companies based in this region is medical technology, as these companies work closely with manufacturers in San Diego.

Image: Adecco