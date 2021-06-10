Judge rejects lawsuit against McDonald's for racial discrimination

June 10, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

James and Darrell Byrd, owners of four McDonald’s restaurants in Tennessee, United States, denounced the fast food chain alleging that the company serves local African-Americans in unwanted locations.

However, District Judge Harry Leinenweber said the brothers were unable to show that the company treats African-American chain store owners differently.

As reported by Reuters , Leinenweber commented that the court does not want to imply that the firm's operations have not been marked by racism over the years. However, he confirmed that this story does not justify the lawsuit.

The Byrds added that in Chicago the fast food chain treats white owners preferentially, meaning that African Americans do not receive the same opportunities for growth and financing.

The judge explained that the brothers can amend their claim. He also said that his accusations about the accusations will be dismissed forever, since the statute of limitations has run out.

McDonald's has not commented on the matter, but according to the Byrd's lawyer, the company has lowered the price of its rents for African Americans since the lawsuit was filed in October. In the end, the brothers decided to amend their claim.