People Want Jeff Bezos to Buy and Eat the Mona Lisa

The petition created as a joke on Reddit by Kane Powell has been very well received by users of the network and already has hundreds of signatures.
Image credit: Amazon / Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There are petitions online to support thousands of causes, but there are some that are just ... strange.

Such is the case of an initiative on the Change.org portal that seeks to get Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and founder of Amazon, to buy Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and eat it.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the petition created as a joke on Reddit by Kane Powell has been very well received by network users and has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

Among the reasons people support this prank request are some comments like "Tired of waking up to a world where Bezos hasn't consumed the Mona Lisa" and "It would be epic."

Related: Bezos buys a $500 million megayacht

Bezos plans to travel into space with his brother on July 20 on a rocket from his company Blue Origin.

 

