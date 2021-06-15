People Want Jeff Bezos to Buy and Eat the Mona Lisa

June 15, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

There are petitions online to support thousands of causes, but there are some that are just ... strange.

Such is the case of an initiative on the Change.org portal that seeks to get Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world and founder of Amazon, to buy Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and eat it.

Together, we can make it happen. https://t.co/POSAwe2jrn - Happy Mag (@HappyMagTV) June 11, 2021

According to the Houston Chronicle, the petition created as a joke on Reddit by Kane Powell has been very well received by network users and has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

Among the reasons people support this prank request are some comments like "Tired of waking up to a world where Bezos hasn't consumed the Mona Lisa" and "It would be epic."

Bezos plans to travel into space with his brother on July 20 on a rocket from his company Blue Origin.