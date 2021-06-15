Biometric Authentication

This will be the new BBVA cards that will use your fingerprints

It will be the first bank in Latin America to launch sustainable physical cards without printed data and with biometrics.
Image credit: BBVA vía YouTube

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

BBVA Mexico presented its new line of Aqua credit and debit cards on Monday, which will be devoid of printed training to give its users greater security and will work with their fingerprints.

These plastics, which will be offered to all users who already have a debit or credit card from the institution, will work with biometrics and will be made of sustainable material. In this way there will be no information that could put the user at risk and helps to avoid fraud.

Aqua cards will have contactless technology that will allow payments to be made simply by bringing the card to an NFC terminal. Another function will be the "Smart Key" that will allow users to make payments with biometric identification, that is, with fingerprints. In addition to all the technological advances that will be included in Aqua, they will be made from 86% recycled materials.

Hugo Nájera, the director of innovation for BBVA, explained all this and added that only four banks in Europe have this type of technology available, but it will not be long before “all our clients can have access to the means of payment of the future. "

The credit card is backed by Visa, who foresees that by 2024 the use of it will have grown by 290%. BBVA is also working with the INE to help them identify clients.

