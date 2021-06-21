WhatsApp wants to earn your trust with a new campaign

June 21, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp launched this Monday in Mexico the "Send private messages" campaign, its first international marketing campaign to highlight the benefits of end-to-end encryption and promote how its platform protects the privacy of users' messages with the best features of the industry.

This three-phase campaign began on June 14 in the UK and Germany, now continues in Mexico, France and Indonesia , and will later end in India and Brazil. This campaign comes after the notorious controversy generated by its new terms and conditions that the same application had to clarify on several occasions.

The campaign in Mexico, which will take place entirely online, is made up of several pieces that help reinforce the importance of being able to chat privately, with the assurance that no one else can see your messages. It highlights to users that the messages they send to their loved ones cannot be read by WhatsApp or its parent company, Facebook .

Over the course of the campaign, WhatsApp will highlight privacy innovations, such as temporary messages, that allow people to choose how long messages stay in their chats. Recently, WhatsApp confirmed that it plans to expand the options for temporary messages - which were first featured on WhatsApp last year - later this summer. These new privacy features are an important part of WhatsApp's goal to make in-app chats feel as close to in-person conversations as possible.

The campaign is launched during a time of increased competition in the private messaging sector. A study by App Annie published in December 2020 found that "messaging applications that provide privacy features have seen the highest engagement growth" in the past five years. During the controversy over the privacy terms of WhatsApp, thousands of users migrated or at least opened a second account on services such as Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp already provides private messaging for more than two billion users around the world.

Will Cathcart, WhatsApp Global President, comments: “End-to-end encryption protects the privacy of the personal moments we share every day. We believe that people have the right to communicate without being heard by companies or third parties, and we want everyone to know how far WhatsApp goes to protect their private messages. The 'Send private messages' campaign expresses our commitment to the privacy of our users and shows what we are doing to create new ways to protect their messages " .