Micro-influencers: Is it worth including them in your digital marketing campaign?

June 24, 2021 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Currently the topic of Influencer Marketing is on everyone's lips, many wonder how necessary it is to integrate influencers into their digital marketing strategies, and if it really generates tangible benefits for their brands.

In my experience, I have seen how in recent years various brands have invested part of their advertising resources to support Influencer Marketing , to better position themselves in the market, grow their number of customers, stay in the taste of consumers and others. The figures that prove it.

According to the Influencer Marketing Benchmark Report 2021 study , prepared by Influencer MarketingHub, it estimates that the market value of influencer marketing will reach $ 13.8 billion at the end of 2021. In addition, it estimates that companies are currently allocating the 40% of their marketing budgets to this area.

What is undeniable is that the Influencer Marketing market has matured as an industry in recent years and has managed to generate an environment of credibility and trust for brands, which are increasingly turning to it to increase their sales or their number of clients. .

Choose the right one

How to know what kind of influencers are the ones that could give good results to my brand? The answer would be: those that provide you with the results you are looking for, that is, that depends on the objective you want to achieve when carrying out said campaign.

Although for some the answer would seem obvious, and they would say "Mega-influencers are the ones who give the best results", due to the massive reach of followers they have, on the contrary, we have found that in many cases this is not the case.

To tell the truth, Micro-influencers are the ones that in recent years have been gaining ground, and have become the 'preferred' of many companies, because they have demonstrated their ability to bring greater returns on the investment made.

With the experience of executing more than 400 campaigns, I have observed that this type of influencers have the advantage of managing more segmented audiences or niches, which allows them to make more targeted messages and therefore generate greater engagement with their audience.

You will probably wonder: what is the point of investing in this type of strategy if my company is not a large company? Will what I invest in this area really bring me a return on investment? Will Micro Influencers really add value to me? brand?

What is the point of investing in micro influencers if my company is not a large company? / Image: Depositphotos.com

To answer these questions, here are some advantages that I have found using this type of character in the campaigns of different clients and company sizes:

Less is more: The fact that these figures have a community of less than 10 thousand followers does not mean that their contents have no effect, but quite the opposite, since they are focused on more specific and more specialized niches, their audience becomes a captive audience. Also, your interactions are more authentic, and this builds more credibility with your audience. This means that your company has a better chance of obtaining the results you are looking for by making use of these types of influencers.

Investment within reach : Your company does not need to make large investments to make use of Micro Influencers in its digital marketing strategy, much less run the risk of undercapitalization, these figures generally turn out to be more accessible, since they do not charge much and with a smaller budget you can do great things with them. In addition, they often turn out to be more flexible when negotiating, making it easier to reach a good deal.

Performance meters: If at this time, you have no idea how to start implementing this type of strategy, I recommend you go to expert platforms in ´Performance-Influencer Marketing´, since they will be able to advise you on how this whole topic works, In addition, they will help you run campaigns where you can check their effectiveness without having to pay a peso until you see results.

This is possible thanks to the working model that they use Cost per Action (CPA); that will allow you to know in detail the real investment return vs the Cost per Share, or better said by result.

Valuable information: Due to the interaction and close relationship that these influencers have with their followers, and it must be said to the number of the group, celebrities can respond in a more personalized way, exchange comments and interact more with them in every way . This offers you the opportunity, as a brand, to get to know your consumers better and more easily identify what the main concerns are, through the feedback that the influencer receives. And therefore, as a brand, it offers you interesting insights to generate better quality content.

In my experience, when brands carry out their campaigns through Performance Influencer Marketing platforms, they achieve impacts almost immediately, since the startup campaigns will have a greater and better segmentation of the Influencers who will participate in it, and therefore the ability to obtain specific results such as: identifying number of sales, leads, new users and even downloads from your mobile application, if you wish. This of course, as a result of the publications generated by the celebrities involved.

There is no doubt that Micro-nfluencers are gaining more and more relevance in the field of Influencer Marketing. Therefore, your company should not ignore including them in its digital marketing plans, if your objective is not only to increase your sales, but to reach your consumers in a more direct and effective way.