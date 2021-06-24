Microinfluencers

Micro-influencers: Is it worth including them in your digital marketing campaign?

No matter what size your company is, incorporating these types of public figures into your campaigns can generate thousands of new customers for your brand as well as increase their engagement, it's just a matter of making up your mind.
Next Article
Micro-influencers: Is it worth including them in your digital marketing campaign?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
home
6 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Currently the topic of Influencer Marketing is on everyone's lips, many wonder how necessary it is to integrate influencers into their digital marketing strategies, and if it really generates tangible benefits for their brands.

In my experience, I have seen how in recent years various brands have invested part of their advertising resources to support Influencer Marketing , to better position themselves in the market, grow their number of customers, stay in the taste of consumers and others. The figures that prove it.

According to the Influencer Marketing Benchmark Report 2021 study , prepared by Influencer MarketingHub, it estimates that the market value of influencer marketing will reach $ 13.8 billion at the end of 2021. In addition, it estimates that companies are currently allocating the 40% of their marketing budgets to this area.

What is undeniable is that the Influencer Marketing market has matured as an industry in recent years and has managed to generate an environment of credibility and trust for brands, which are increasingly turning to it to increase their sales or their number of clients. .

Choose the right one

How to know what kind of influencers are the ones that could give good results to my brand? The answer would be: those that provide you with the results you are looking for, that is, that depends on the objective you want to achieve when carrying out said campaign.

Although for some the answer would seem obvious, and they would say "Mega-influencers are the ones who give the best results", due to the massive reach of followers they have, on the contrary, we have found that in many cases this is not the case.

To tell the truth, Micro-influencers are the ones that in recent years have been gaining ground, and have become the 'preferred' of many companies, because they have demonstrated their ability to bring greater returns on the investment made.

With the experience of executing more than 400 campaigns, I have observed that this type of influencers have the advantage of managing more segmented audiences or niches, which allows them to make more targeted messages and therefore generate greater engagement with their audience.

You will probably wonder: what is the point of investing in this type of strategy if my company is not a large company? Will what I invest in this area really bring me a return on investment? Will Micro Influencers really add value to me? brand?

What is the point of investing in micro influencers if my company is not a large company? / Image: Depositphotos.com

To answer these questions, here are some advantages that I have found using this type of character in the campaigns of different clients and company sizes:

Less is more: The fact that these figures have a community of less than 10 thousand followers does not mean that their contents have no effect, but quite the opposite, since they are focused on more specific and more specialized niches, their audience becomes a captive audience. Also, your interactions are more authentic, and this builds more credibility with your audience. This means that your company has a better chance of obtaining the results you are looking for by making use of these types of influencers.

Investment within reach : Your company does not need to make large investments to make use of Micro Influencers in its digital marketing strategy, much less run the risk of undercapitalization, these figures generally turn out to be more accessible, since they do not charge much and with a smaller budget you can do great things with them. In addition, they often turn out to be more flexible when negotiating, making it easier to reach a good deal.

Performance meters: If at this time, you have no idea how to start implementing this type of strategy, I recommend you go to expert platforms in ´Performance-Influencer Marketing´, since they will be able to advise you on how this whole topic works, In addition, they will help you run campaigns where you can check their effectiveness without having to pay a peso until you see results.

This is possible thanks to the working model that they use Cost per Action (CPA); that will allow you to know in detail the real investment return vs the Cost per Share, or better said by result.

Valuable information: Due to the interaction and close relationship that these influencers have with their followers, and it must be said to the number of the group, celebrities can respond in a more personalized way, exchange comments and interact more with them in every way . This offers you the opportunity, as a brand, to get to know your consumers better and more easily identify what the main concerns are, through the feedback that the influencer receives. And therefore, as a brand, it offers you interesting insights to generate better quality content.

In my experience, when brands carry out their campaigns through Performance Influencer Marketing platforms, they achieve impacts almost immediately, since the startup campaigns will have a greater and better segmentation of the Influencers who will participate in it, and therefore the ability to obtain specific results such as: identifying number of sales, leads, new users and even downloads from your mobile application, if you wish. This of course, as a result of the publications generated by the celebrities involved.

There is no doubt that Micro-nfluencers are gaining more and more relevance in the field of Influencer Marketing. Therefore, your company should not ignore including them in its digital marketing plans, if your objective is not only to increase your sales, but to reach your consumers in a more direct and effective way.

Get to know the digital format of the world's most popular Spanish-language entrepreneur magazine. Just click here!

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Influencer Marketing

Peer-to-Peer Is the Next Wave of Influencer Marketing

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Spam

5 Ways to Unsubscribe From a Spam List