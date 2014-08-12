20 finance phrases to help you control your money

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Many times, a sentence says more than a thousand words. Therefore, we compile the best financial phrases that can help you see errors that, perhaps with thousands of examples and talks, you are still not able to detect. Read them carefully:



"Passion builds businesses. Fear doesn't."



"Remember that you can be what you want to be in any quadrant. Even a teacher."



"Take your passion and make it happen."



The world of money is just a system: An "E" works for the system. An "A" is the system. A "D" creates, owns and controls the system. An "I" invests in the system.



"If you want to be on the right side of the Quadrant, you must know the difference between fact and opinion."



"Most people's lives are determined by their opinions, rather than facts. For a person's life to change, they first need to change their opinions ... and then consider the facts."



"The more people owe you, the richer you will be."



"The more you owe to more people, the poorer you will be."



Wealth Definition: "Number of days you can survive without working physically while maintaining your standard of living."



"The only thing that is an asset or a liability is Yourself, because ultimately it is you who can make money an asset or a liability."



"Most people think, but never do."



"The reason most people are in financial trouble is because they take advice from people who are also mentally blind about money."



"Most people invest 95% with their eyes and only 5% with their mind. They often buy emotionally, rather than rationally."



"If you're going to play the money game, which team do you want to belong to: Employees - Self Employed or Owner-Investors?"



"An asset puts money in your pocket. A liability takes money out of your pocket."



"If money is not in your head first, it will not stay in your hands. If it does not stay in your hands, then money and people with money will stay away from you."



"It's not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for."



"You can't really learn something important in a classroom. It must be learned by doing, by making mistakes and correcting them. That's when you get wisdom."



How to predict your financial freedom: How much money do you spend? How much money do you save? How much money do you invest?



"If you do something, you make mistakes and it is from mistakes that we learn the most."