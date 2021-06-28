Banco Azteca will soon accept Bitcoin and will be the first in Mexico to integrate cryptocurrencies, announces Ricardo Salinas Pliego

June 28, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Despite the ups and downs of cryptocurrencies in recent months, several of the world's great billionaires continue to bet on digital currencies. The most recent is the Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego , who announced that Banco Azteca is getting ready to be the first bank in Mexico to accept Bitcoin .

The great revelation occurred during the early hours of June 27, during a casual conversation on Twitter between the founder of Grupo Salinas and Michael Saylor, the multimillionaire founder of Microstrategy.

“If you hope to preserve your wealth for a generation, @RicardoBSalinas I suggest you invest in Bitcoin. The strategy is simple: pick the highest quality asset you can find and #hodl ['hold it,' according to the jargon used in the crypto world], ” Saylor wrote. His tweet included a video where the owner of Banco Azteca said that the cryptocurrency should be in the portfolio of all investors.

Salinas Pliego's response left everyone speechless:

"Sure, I recommend the use of Bitcoin, and my bank and I are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept Bitcoin , if you need more details or information, follow me on my Twitter account," wrote the owner of TV Azteca y Grupo Elektra , among other companies.

"That's totally right, #Bitcoin is the new gold, but too much more portable, transport #Bitcoin is so much easier than having your in pockets gold bars… and i know that I'm going to be attacked by gold lovers"

Hours later, the Mexican magnate confirmed his position on accepting Bitcoin at Banco Azteca through the same social network.

“ Bitcoin is a good way to diversify your investment portfolio and I think that any investor should start studying about cryptocurrencies and their future. At Banco Azteca we are working to bring them to our clients and continue promoting freedom, ” the businessman wrote.

"#Bitcoin is a good way to diversify your investment portfolio and I think that any investor should start studying about cryptocurrencies and their future.



At @BancoAzteca we are working to bring them to our clients and continue promoting freedom"

Currently, Ricardo Salinas Pliego occupies position 131 in the Forbes billionaire ranking and is the third richest person in Mexico , only behind Carlos Slim Helú and Germán Larrea.

Salina Pliego's fortune is estimated at about $ 15.9 billion , and includes stakes in retail, banking and transmission businesses. Last year he assured that he has 10% of his liquid portfolio invested in BTC .

For now, the most popular cryptocurrency has the world in suspense with its ups and downs. After reaching a historical maximum price of more than $ 64,000 per unit, in recent months Bitcoin has registered a constant collapse. On June 22, it fell below $ 30,000 , a price that it had not registered since January 27.