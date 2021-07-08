Microsoft

Microsoft warns about security flaw in its operating system

The company asks its users to update their PC immediately to prevent access by hackers.
Next Article
Microsoft warns about security flaw in its operating system
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft released a security warning for users who have Windows 10 and Windows 7 operating systems who are asked to update their PCs as soon as possible. Researchers at the cybersecurity company Sangrof found a vulnerability in the system that they named PrintNightmare . The flaw is in the Windows Print Spooler program , an application that allows you to connect your computer to a printer.

The researchers who discovered the flaw accidentally posted instructions on how to attack this app. The data was posted on Twitter last week, and despite being deleted shortly thereafter, the information was already on many other websites. Microsoft warns that cybercriminals who know how to use this information are facilitated to carry out "remote code with elevation of system privileges" , this allows access to private information, install programs or change user accounts.

The update will install a security patch on PCs. Although the company had said it would not release new updates for Windows 7, it will also be available for the old operating system. The new update will also install protection and fixes to past issues.

These are the steps to follow to install the update:

  1. Go to "Settings" on your PC

  2. Enter "Update and security"

  3. Choose the option "Windows Update"

  4. Once there, the available updates will appear

  5. Click on "Install now"

  6. When installed, restart computer.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Microsoft boosts e-sports with the first Excel World Tournament, here the details

Microsoft

Goodbye Internet Explorer: Microsoft Announces the Browser's Expiration Date

Microsoft

Chinese Hackers Accessed Emails From Various Companies Due to Microsoft Exchange Server Failure