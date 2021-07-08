Microsoft warns about security flaw in its operating system

July 8, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft released a security warning for users who have Windows 10 and Windows 7 operating systems who are asked to update their PCs as soon as possible. Researchers at the cybersecurity company Sangrof found a vulnerability in the system that they named PrintNightmare . The flaw is in the Windows Print Spooler program , an application that allows you to connect your computer to a printer.

The researchers who discovered the flaw accidentally posted instructions on how to attack this app. The data was posted on Twitter last week, and despite being deleted shortly thereafter, the information was already on many other websites. Microsoft warns that cybercriminals who know how to use this information are facilitated to carry out "remote code with elevation of system privileges" , this allows access to private information, install programs or change user accounts.

You may be interested: Microsoft Teams is now available for general use and free among friends and family

The update will install a security patch on PCs. Although the company had said it would not release new updates for Windows 7, it will also be available for the old operating system. The new update will also install protection and fixes to past issues.

These are the steps to follow to install the update: