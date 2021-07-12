Someone paid $ 1.5 million for a 'Super Mario 64'

July 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A sealed copy of the 1996 Super Mario 64 video game broke records by auctioning $ 1.5 million in Dallas, Texas.

As reported by the auction house Heritage Auctions on its Twitter account , the sealed copy of the Nintendo game far surpassed the record for money paid for a video game that an intact copy of The Legend of series had set just a few days earlier. Zelda that sold for $ 870,000.

The name of the new owner of Super Mario 64 is unknown.

The Nintendo 64 was a console originally produced by the Japanese company in 1996 and was responsible for the first 3D video games in the Mario Bros. saga. It was developed to succeed the Super Nintendo and to compete with Sega's Saturn and Sony's PlayStation. .