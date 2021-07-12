Amazon Has Won Permission to Monitor Your Sleep Using Radar

July 12, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



has won permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make a device that can monitor people's sleep using radar, Bloomberg first reported.

The FCC approval document, published Friday, said Amazon's description of its proposed device included "Radar Sensors to enable touchless control of device features and functions."

It also said the device would be stationary, and Amazon "plans to use the radar's capability of capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities."

Related: Biden to Sign Order Against Big Tech

Amazon filed for the FCC's permission to develop its device in June, and said radar would help it monitor sleep "with a higher degree of resolution and location precision than would otherwise be achievable."

"The use of Radar Sensors in sleep tracking could improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene, which in turn could produce significant health benefits for many Americans," Amazon said in its June filing.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment on exactly what kind of a device it's making.

Related: Why Are So Many Leaders Botching the Return to the Office?

Insider's Eugene Kim reported in January this year that Amazon was building an Alexa-enabled device for monitoring sleep apnea, internally codenamed "Brahms." Amazon did not immediately respond when contacted

This wouldn't be the first health-monitoring device Amazon has released. In August 2020 it released the "Amazon Halo," a wearable fitness-monitoring watch that claims to accurately judge the wearer's emotional state from their voice, as well as calculating body fat.

The company has also developed biometric tech for its physical stores. Some Whole Foods outlets — Whole Foods is owned by Amazon — allow shoppers to pay by scanning their palms.

by Insider on whether its FCC permission was linked to Brahms.