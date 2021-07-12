Burger King

9 Employees at a Nebraska Burger King Announced Their Resignations By Writing on the Restaurant's Billboard, 'We All Quit. Sorry for the Inconvenience'

Due to conflicts with upper management, employees at a Lincoln, Neb. Burger King decided to quit ... and let everyone know about it.
You might expect the sign outside a Burger King to offer you a summary of the day's deals, a number of sales made. The sign outside a Lincoln, Neb. Burger King was a little different. 

"WE ALL QUIT," it read. "SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

Rachael Flores, a former general manager at the store who gave her two weeks after frustrations with management and the working conditions at the restaruant, told local news outlet KLN-TV that eight fellow employees quit soon after. 

"They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know, 'Sorry there's really not going to be anyone here,'" Flores said. "Just kind of a laugh to upper management. That got put up before we opened, and I didn't think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign. And then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management, and they told me I needed to take it down."

Flores said that due to an ever-changing staff of district managers, her particular branch had been overlooked, leading to working conditions that included 90-degree temperatures in the kitchen, resulting in severe dehydration, and 50- to 60-hour work weeks.

Fellow employees like Kylee Johnson backed up Flores's story to KLN-TV. "I knew what was going on staffing-wise," she said. "We were just waiting for more people to come then and we got nobody."

Flores said her boss called her a baby. After the sign went viral on social media, her boss then told her she was fired and asked her to hand in her keys. Flores and Johnson said they believed other Burger King workers in the area were subjected to similar treatment.

