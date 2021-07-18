Ecommerce

Launch Your E-commerce Business on a Free E-commerce Platform

Whether you're looking for a new opportunity or you'd like to enhance your business's offerings, Square Online can help.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on the future of business. While many of the initial changes like working from home, job loss, and the e-commerce surge seemed temporary, it appears that some changes will be permanent. As people were forced out of work, they had to get creative finding new jobs, and the massive growth of e-commerce presented a unique opportunity. Two-thirds of people worldwide increased their online shopping habits during the pandemic, and that growing comfort with shopping online presents an outstanding opportunity for entrepreneurs.

You might think that with e-commerce platform giants like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba dominating the space, that you don't have a chance as an independent seller. But you'd be wrong. The opportunity is there, and it's easier to take advantage of thanks to Square Online.

Whether you're looking for a new opportunity or you'd like to enhance your business's offerings, Square Online can help. Regardless of your product or service, Square Online gives you the e-commerce tools needed to scale your business rapidly. With website solutions to fit your business, you can build out your retail store and start selling products quickly. Whether you sell products directly to consumers, schedule appointments for clients, sell memberships, or anything else, Square Online helps you do it seamlessly.

Unlike other e-commerce platforms, Square Online gives you the flexibility to offer curbside pickup or local delivery, helps you sell on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites, and gives you the tools to create a best-in-class customer experience with no monthly fee.

With the help of Square Online's site builder, you won't need any technical know-how to set up a world-class website that works on any device and manages your entire operations securely and effectively. Square Online manages payments and inventory, handle coupons, and more all through elite SSL security. It also provides SEO tools to help your business stand out from the crowd. 

During the pandemic, many professionals had to get creative. Square Online is the e-commerce platform that empowers everyone to take advantage of the e-commerce boom. Between user-friendly website solutions and a flexible payment plan, Square Online works for businesses of all sizes.

Create a website for free with Square Online — not just a free trial, an actual website for free. Sell unlimited products and only pay when you make a sale. See how Square Online can power your e-commerce business today.

