Goodbye, Fleets: Twitter Will Delete Its Stories in August

Have you ever used Fleets? They're Twitter's version of stories. The social network announced that this feature will disappear on August 3. The reason? It did not generate the expected interaction.

Soon, users of the platform will no longer be able to post messages, photos or videos that disappear within 24 hours. The feature that was launched at the end of last year and shown on the timeline will be replaced by the new Twitter chat rooms.

The social network explained that since it presented this function, it hasn't seen an increase in the conversation of people who join through Fleets, at least not as much as expected.

We hoped Fleets would encourage more people to join the conversation, but that wasn't the case. So we're removing them and focusing on improving other parts of Twitter. - Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2021

Additionally, through his official Twitter account he said, “We will eliminate Fleets on August 3, we are working on new things. We're sorry or you're welcome."

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff



we're sorry or you're welcome - Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

