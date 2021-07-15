Twitter

Goodbye, Fleets: Twitter Will Delete Its Stories in August

Platform users will no longer be able to post messages and photos that disappear within 24 hours.
Next Article
Goodbye, Fleets: Twitter Will Delete Its Stories in August
Image credit: Claudio Schwarz vía Unsplash

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Have you ever used Fleets? They're Twitter's version of stories. The social network announced that this feature will disappear on August 3. The reason? It did not generate the expected interaction.

Soon, users of the platform will no longer be able to post messages, photos or videos that disappear within 24 hours. The feature that was launched at the end of last year and shown on the timeline will be replaced by the new Twitter chat rooms.

Related: Twitter Brings Its 'Fleets', Tweets That Will Disappear After a While

The social network explained that since it presented this function, it hasn't seen an increase in the conversation of people who join through Fleets, at least not as much as expected.

Additionally, through his official Twitter account he said, “We will eliminate Fleets on August 3, we are working on new things. We're sorry or you're welcome."

Related: Facebook and Instagram Go Against TikTok: They Will Invest More Than $1 Billion to Pay Content Creators

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter Blue: They filter price and exclusive functions of the paid version of Twitter, get to know them!

Twitter

Twitter Allows Users to Give and Receive Tips With Tip Jar

Twitter

Twitter tips to drive more traffic to your website