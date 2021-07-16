Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Supposed to be on the Next Virgin Galactic Flight But That He Sold His Ticket Back Because 'It Was Not a Smart Family Decision'

July 16, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



is planning to go to space aboard a flight — just not for a long time.

The actor and venture capitalist told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer on Wednesday that he had reserved a seat on one of the company's suborbital flights years ago but has since sold his ticket back at the urging of his wife, the actress Mila Kunis.

Kutcher and Kunis have been together since 2012 and got married in 2015. They have two kids together: Wyatt, age 6, and Dimitri, age 4.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher said. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

But, he added, he hasn't given up the dream completely: "At some point I'm going to space."

While Kutcher might not be heading to space soon, others are: Virgin Galactic successfully flew its first full crew to the edge of space, 55 miles above Earth, last weekend.

The company has said that it wants to start taking customers on the flight beginning next year, and more than 700 people, including Tom Hanks, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Elon Musk have already reserved slots. Tickets for the flight are worth up to $250,000; Virgin Galactic has said it hopes to eventually fly up to 400 flights per year.

