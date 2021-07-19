News and Trends

Boating Boom Led by First-Timers

Experts say demand for boats was driven by the pandemic and the need for social distancing.
Next Article
Boating Boom Led by First-Timers
Image credit: aaaaimages | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First-time buyers continue to propel sales for boats and marine products, according to Fox Business Network. U.S. sales accelerated to a 13-year high year-over-year, rising 9% to $47 billion.

As the peak season gets underway, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) says new boats are selling as soon as they come into dealers.

NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer says many Americans are rethinking their lifestyles:

"As the country returns to a new normal, people are reassessing how they spend their quality time with loved ones, and many are continuing to choose boating as the preferred choice in recreation. All signs point to boating demand and boat sales remaining strong as more people discover the mental health benefits, joys and freedoms of being outside and on the water."

Sales this year are already up another 30%. 

The number of first time boat buyers reached 415,000 in 2020, according to NMMA data. The buyers, who are 1.5 times more likely to be female than other groups, are also younger on average. And they’re buying new and pre-owned vessels.

John Adey, president of the American Boat and Yacht Council says prices are on the rise: 

"Inventories continue to be at an all time low, with customers waiting weeks to get the boat they want. Used boats are also fetching a premium.”

The longer wait times are also due to supply chain backlogs and a shortage of parts. 

Still, 94% of the new boaters plan to stay the course and continue boating in the future.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Flash Sale: 60% Off Business Strategy Books
Through 7/21/21, save on our collection of recommended business strategy books, including:
  • Unreasonable Success and How to Achieve It
  • Coach 'Em Way Up
  • Unstoppable
  • And more
Explore The Sale
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee