Elon Musk Quietly Wished Jeff Bezos Good Luck Ahead of Space Flight

made history on Tuesday when he took flight on his New Shepard rocketship on the first-ever full-crewed flight for his space exploration company.

“My expectations were high and they were dramatically exceeded … The most profound piece of it for me was looking out at the earth and looking at the earth’s atmosphere,” Bezos gushed to a Texas crowd upon his successful landing after the 10-minute-long voyage. “As we move about the planet, we’re damaging it … it’s one thing to recognize that intellectually, it’s another thing to see with your own eyes how fragile it really it is.”

You can learn more about Bezos’ journey and watch the full flight from take off to landing here.

Upon landing, Bezos was congratulated by fellow billionaire and Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson, who beat Bezos to space a little over a week ago.

Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 20, 2021

When asked if there was a rivalry in a pre-flight interview between himself and Bezos to get to space first last week, Branson insisted that the assumptions were false. “I know nobody will believe me when I say it, but honestly, there isn't," he remarked on the subject during an interview with Today.

Notably silent from congratulating Bezos was Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder , with whom Bezos has been known to have a contentious relationship.

Musk unsurprisingly took to Twitter ahead of Bezos’ flight -- but it wasn't to cause a stir.

In fact, the billionaire quietly dispatched wishes at the Blue Origin account.

Best of luck tomorrow! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2021

In response to Blue Origin’s announcement that that Bezos’ crew was “a go for launch” on Monday night, Musk simply replied to the Tweet saying, “Best of luck tomorrow!”

Though it appears that Musk’s tweet was in earnest, he’s been known to be quite sarcastic on the platform before, particularly when it comes to his cryptocurrency-related posts.

Neither SpaceX nor Musk have yet to comment on the landing.