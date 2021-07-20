China's cheapest electric car will arrive in Spain

July 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular in Spain , to continue this route, the European version of the Wuling HongGuang Mini will arrive in the country. It will be better known as Freze Nikrob from the Lithuanian brand Dartz .

This vehicle is reputed to be the cheapest in China , as it is sold for 3,600 euros (approximately 85,500 Mexican pesos) and it is the second best-selling vehicle in its place of origin, the first being the Tesla Model 3 . In your new home it will cost around 9,000 euros (approximately 213,861 Mexican pesos).

The cheapest EVcar Freze Nikrob can cover all of Europe - Dartz Motorz for Autochina24 https://t.co/Zc3p6DjcB0 pic.twitter.com/ewFc9Nz5KR - AutoChina24 (@ AutoChina24) April 14, 2021

The Dartz Freze Nikrob plans to repeat its success in Spain, it will be distributed thanks to the Invicta Electric group . The car will maintain much of the specifications of the Chinese version, but it will not be entirely identical , it will be available in a single variant and not in two, as in other markets.

The vehicle will come with a 20 kW engine , which is equivalent to 27 horsepower; the battery will have a range of 200 kilometers (17 kWh). It is less than three meters long, and can be very useful for use in the city because it requires little space to park.