Electric Cars

China's cheapest electric car will arrive in Spain

The European version of the Wuling HongGuang Mini will arrive in the European country.
Image credit: AutoChina24 vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Electric cars are becoming more and more popular in Spain , to continue this route, the European version of the Wuling HongGuang Mini will arrive in the country. It will be better known as Freze Nikrob from the Lithuanian brand Dartz .

This vehicle is reputed to be the cheapest in China , as it is sold for 3,600 euros (approximately 85,500 Mexican pesos) and it is the second best-selling vehicle in its place of origin, the first being the Tesla Model 3 . In your new home it will cost around 9,000 euros (approximately 213,861 Mexican pesos).

The Dartz Freze Nikrob plans to repeat its success in Spain, it will be distributed thanks to the Invicta Electric group . The car will maintain much of the specifications of the Chinese version, but it will not be entirely identical , it will be available in a single variant and not in two, as in other markets.

The vehicle will come with a 20 kW engine , which is equivalent to 27 horsepower; the battery will have a range of 200 kilometers (17 kWh). It is less than three meters long, and can be very useful for use in the city because it requires little space to park.

