Google Maps will show us if there are many people in public transport

This feature seeks to help users in the midst of the pandemic.
Google Maps will show us if there are many people in public transport
Image credit: CardMapr.nl vía Unsplash

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned to constantly take care of our health. However, the habit of maintaining social distance must endure to avoid getting infected, despite already having the vaccine . It is for this reason that the Google Maps application has decided to implement a new function that warns us where there are crowds in public transport.

The application that already has time estimates, route options, routes with traffic, traffic jams or accidents, what it seeks is that the roads of 200 large cities are not saturated. The technology company wants to expand these predictions with information from more than 10,000 transport agencies from 100 countries around the world.

Google Maps users can also inform the platform that if there is any overcrowding in trains, subways and buses . In cities like New York and Sydney , people will be able to see how busy each public transport car is. It is also expected to be applied in other cities around the world.

In the next few days we will be able to see the existence of a history of the amount of time and distance that has been invested in certain routes that we have taken. We always have to remember to go out with our face mask, antibacterial gel and some disinfectant towels to maintain our health and that of others.

