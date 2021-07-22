Tesla's electric truck production line is about to start

July 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tesla Automotive Factory has designed an all-electric truck , they are currently in the final phase to start serial production of the Tesla Semi after several delays to reach the finish line.

According to the Electrek portal, the automotive production line is now ready , the only thing that is in a state of debugging in the general assembly , which means that as soon as the last stage is completed, the production of the truck will begin.

Tesla presented the prototype in 2017 and later announced that there would be two versions , both will have the capacity to load 36 tons with different autonomies, the first of 480 km and the second with an approximate of 800 km .

The new models are expected to be priced between $ 150,000 and $ 180,000 . Currently, several companies seeking to electrify their routes have set aside the necessary trucks to begin their deliveries.