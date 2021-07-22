Tesla

Tesla's electric truck production line is about to start

Meet the Tesla Semi. The new 100% electric trucks are in the final phase for launch.
Next Article
Tesla's electric truck production line is about to start
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Tesla Automotive Factory has designed an all-electric truck , they are currently in the final phase to start serial production of the Tesla Semi after several delays to reach the finish line.

According to the Electrek portal, the automotive production line is now ready , the only thing that is in a state of debugging in the general assembly , which means that as soon as the last stage is completed, the production of the truck will begin.

Tesla presented the prototype in 2017 and later announced that there would be two versions , both will have the capacity to load 36 tons with different autonomies, the first of 480 km and the second with an approximate of 800 km .

The new models are expected to be priced between $ 150,000 and $ 180,000 . Currently, several companies seeking to electrify their routes have set aside the necessary trucks to begin their deliveries.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

VIDEO: Baby was playing with an iPad and accidentally bought a $ 10,000 upgrade from Tesla

Tesla

Michael Burry predicted the 2008 mortgage crisis and is now betting $ 534 million on Tesla's crash

Tesla

Crash and fire of a driverless Tesla leaves two dead and causes company shares to fall