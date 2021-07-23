These Are The Ten Worst Cryptocurrencies

July 23, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The crypto market has been among the best performers over the past few years. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the acceptance of cryptocurrencies. According to Crunchbase, the crypto and blockchain sector has attracted almost $12.4 billion in venture investment into U.S. companies since 2017. In terms of performance also, most cryptos performed well, but some were unable to get into the green zone. Let’s take a look at the ten worst cryptocurrencies on the basis of return.

Ten Cryptocurrencies With Worst YTD Return

We have referred to the year-to-date return (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten cryptocurrencies with the worst YTD return. Following are the ten cryptocurrencies with the worst YTD return:

TerraUSD (UST, -0.08%)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized and algorithmic stablecoin of Terra blockchain. Its value is pegged to the U.S. Dollar and was created to deliver value to the Terra community. TerraUSD trades around $1, and has a market cap of over $2,026 million. It has an all-time high of $1.05 (Jan 30, 2021) and has given a return of 0.01% in the last 30 days.

Tether (USDT, -0.16%)

Launched in 2014 (as Realcoin), it is a stablecoin that mirrors the price of the U.S. dollar. The value of USDT is guaranteed by Tether to remain pegged to the USD. Tether trades around $1, and has a market cap of over $61,831 million. It has an all-time high of $1.21 (May 27, 2017) and has given a return of -0.05% in the last 30 days.

Paxos Standard (PAX, -0.26%)

Founded in 2018, it is a flat-collateralized stablecoin that minimizes price risk when transacting with blockchain assets. This crypto basically allows users to exchange U.S. dollars for the Paxos Standard Tokens. Paxos Standard trades around $1, and has a market cap of over $905 million. It has an all-time high of $1.10 (Oct 15, 2018) and has given a return of -0.04% in the last 30 days.

Dai (DAI, -0.32%)

Launched in 2019, it is an Ethereum-based stablecoin, whose price is soft-pegged to the U.S. dollar. This crypto isn’t managed by a private company, rather by a decentralized autonomous organization through a software protocol. Dai trades around $1, and has a market cap of over $5,484 million. It has an all-time high of $1.14 (Sep 18, 2020) and has given a return of -0.05% in the last 30 days.

Celsius (CEL, -3%)

Launched in 2018, it is an all-in-one banking and financial services platform for crypto investors. This crypto offers loans and wallet-style payments, as well as rewards for depositing Cryptocurrency. Celsius is currently trading around $4.96, and has a market cap of over $1,186 million. It has an all-time high of $8.02 (Jun 3, 2021) and has given a return of -6% in the last 30 days.

Litecoin (LTC, -5%)

Released in 2011, this crypto aims to offer fast, secure and low-cost payments by blockchain technology. It is among the most popular and widely accepted cryptocurrencies. Litecoin is currently trading around $119.07, and has a market cap of over $7,962 million. It has an all-time high of over $412 (Jan 14, 2015) and has given a return of -7% in the last 30 days.

Zilliqa (ZIL, -21%)

Established in 2018, it is a permissionless blockchain that aims to offer higher throughput and has the capacity to perform thousands of transactions per second. It employs sharding as a second-layer scaling solution. Zilliqa is currently trading around $0.06127, and has a market cap of over $705 million. It has an all-time high of $0.2563 (May 6, 2021) and has given a return of -18% in the last 30 days.

Bitcoin SV (BSV, -24%)

This coin came into existence after Bitcoin Cash suffered a hard fork in 2018. SV in the name stands for "Satoshi Vision." The primary objective of this coin is to ensure stability and scalability, something that the original Bitcoin struggled to achieve. BSV is currently trading around $123, and has a market cap of $2304.3 million. It has an all-time high of $491.64 (Apr 16, 2021) and has given a return of -0.61% in the last 30 days.

NEM (XEM, -36%)

Founded in 2014, it is an ecosystem of platforms that uses cryptography and blockchain to offer solutions to individuals and businesses. This crypto works very similar to how BTC works. NEM is currently trading around $0.1398, and has a market cap of over $1271 million. It has an all-time high of $2.09 (Jan 4, 2018) and has given a return of more than 29% in the last 30 days.

Revain (REV, -47%)

Established in 2018, it is an online platform for Ethereum blockchain-based tokens reviews. The platform allows developers to get feedback on their projects. Revain is currently trading around $0.006136, and has a market cap of over $524 million. It has an all-time high of $4.49 (Feb 18, 2018) and has given a return of more than -23% in the last 30 days.