Simone Biles to Return for Final Team USA Event at Tokyo Olympics

The star gymnast, who sparked worldwide conversation after withdrawing from competition last week, will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final, USA Gymnastics confirms.
Simone Biles is having her Daniel LaRusso moment. After withdrawing from several events at this year's Summer Olympics due to psychological and physiological setbacks, the four-time gold medalist is gonna fight one last time for glory in Tokyo.

Team USA Gymnastics tweeted this morning that Biles, who last competed on July 28, will indeed vie for victory at tomorrow's balance beam final, which is also the women's gymnastics squad's ultimate event overall. 

Biles will take to the beam alongside Suni Lee, who stepped up to claim gold — the first-ever Hmong American athlete do so — in the women's all-around on July 29 in her teammate's absence. 

