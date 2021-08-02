Simone Biles to Return for Final Team USA Event at Tokyo Olympics

August 2, 2021 1 min read

Simone Biles is having her Daniel LaRusso moment. After withdrawing from several events at this year's Summer Olympics due to psychological and physiological setbacks, the four-time gold medalist is gonna fight one last time for glory in Tokyo.

Team USA Gymnastics tweeted this morning that Biles, who last competed on July 28, will indeed vie for victory at tomorrow's balance beam final, which is also the women's gymnastics squad's ultimate event overall.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Biles will take to the beam alongside Suni Lee, who stepped up to claim gold — the first-ever Hmong American athlete do so — in the women's all-around on July 29 in her teammate's absence.

