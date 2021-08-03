Etsy opened offices in Mexico: Here are 21 strategies to provide a first class service

August 3, 2021 8 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The following is an excerpt from the book Start Your Own Etsy Business , from the staff of Entrepreneur Media Inc. and Jason R. Rich. Buy it now on Amazon or click here to buy it directly from us.

The following are 21 strategies an Etsy seller must continually implement to provide the best possible customer service:

1. Be as accessible as possible. Display your email address and phone number prominently and repeatedly in your store, and make it clear that questions are welcome. Then respond to inquiries as quickly as possible (in minutes or hours, not days), especially if they are received during normal business hours. When you receive questions, be sure to address each one with a comprehensive and polite answer (even if you think the question is stupid) and personalize the communication.

2. Do everything you can to make each client feel important and special. When you communicate with them one on one, make them feel like they have your full and total attention.

3. Fulfill and send new orders as quickly as possible and always within the timeframe you promised.

4. Make sure that all the content in your store is written or presented in an optimistic, precise and professional style that suits your target audience. All the information you present, especially in the descriptions of your products , must be accurate and complete.

5. Anticipate the questions, concerns and needs of your customers , and present easy-to-understand answers and solutions in the shipping and purchasing policies and / or in the frequently asked questions section of your store, as well as in your product listings.

6. Always maintain a professional demeanor in all communications with your store visitors and customers, especially when the other person is upset and acts irrationally.

7. Review your work and avoid mistakes. Make sure your products are free of defects and of high quality, and that all orders are filled correctly and comply with customer requests.

8. Once a customer places an order, stay in touch with them by email , letting them know the status of their order, shipping details, and exactly when they can expect to receive their order.

9. Make it clear that your customers are important to you and appreciate their support. You can easily broadcast this in the 'About' section of your store while telling your story, as well as on your profile. You can also show your appreciation by including a 'thank you' message when someone places an order, and a short, personalized handwritten message inside the package when you ship your product (s).

10. Promote your refund policy, exchange policy, money-back guarantee, shipping policies, guarantees and any other important details that your customers need to know. This information should be displayed prominently and clearly. However, you must be willing to make exceptions in favor of the client when special circumstances arise. Be understanding and flexible.

11. Within the store, use the word 'thank you' repeatedly, including on the welcome page and when confirming a new order.

12. Make your store easy to navigate and keep it neat. If you offer a lot of products, organize them into well-labeled sections.

13. Promote the fact that you appreciate everyone's ideas, comments and suggestions , even if they are not paying customers. If someone does make a complaint, thank them for bringing the matter up to you and promise to address the situation immediately.

14. Beyond your Etsy shop, offer free content to your followers on social media that people in your target audience will find informative, entertaining, and valuable. It encourages informal and continuous communication through social networks (Facebook, Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest , YouTube , etc.).

15. Never harass a customer or prospect. If they decide to subscribe to your mailing list, for example, use this communication sparingly, no more than once a week. Instead, encourage more frequent and informal communication through social media.

16. When an issue arises, address it immediately and do whatever it takes to make the customer happy so they don't turn against you by posting a negative rating or review on your site or on social media, for example.

17. If a package is lost, damaged, or stolen after shipping, you take responsibility. Track the package and speak to the sender immediately so that you can explain to the customer what happened and send them a replacement promptly. Then submit the insurance claim to the sender as needed. It is your responsibility to deal with the sender.

18. If you make a mistake, apologize immediately and do your best to correct it. This could mean offering a partial or full refund, free shipping, an additional item on the customer's order, and / or a big discount on a later order. Acknowledge the mistake and take responsibility for it.

19. Assuming that you are proud and excited to operate your own business and think it is a privilege to do so , make that clear when interacting with visitors and customers.

20. When you pack your products to ship to each customer, create a positive experience for them by opening that package ( unboxing ). In addition to a personalized thank you note (preferably handwritten), try to emulate the process of opening a gift to enhance the recipient's experience. Consider using ribbons and papers, for example, and focus on what the customer will see and feel when they open their package.

21. If you have any questions for your customer about their order, get the answer before continuing. Don't guess. Take the time to reach out to the customer via email or phone and ask them to clarify what is unclear or to provide any information they forgot to include with their order (such as a choice of color or size, a suitable shipping address, or the instructions you need to make the custom order).

From the moment you start building your store and developing the content for it, focus on every step of the experience your visitors will have and do everything you can to improve it. Make sure you specifically cater to your target audience. What they see, how the content is presented, the accessibility of the information, and the clarity with which you communicate are all important. Just as important is your own attitude and how you make people feel when they contact you by email or phone.

Everyone who visits your store will have expectations. It is important that your overall experience always meets or exceeds those expectations, with no exceptions.

