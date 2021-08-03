Facebook

Ray-Ban and Facebook join forces to create a model of smart glasses

They will be a fundamental device to help build a metaverse environment on Facebook
Ray-Ban and Facebook join forces to create a model of smart glasses
Image credit: Depositphotos.com
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Facebook and sunglasses brand Ray-Ban announced a partnership to develop "smart glasses."

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of the social network, was excited to present the new smart glasses designed by Ray-Ban during a shareholders meeting of the company that corresponded to the second quarter of the year, this new device is the first step that they join to the metaverse world .

It is a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces . You can think of this as a built-in internet that you are in rather than just watching. We believe that this will be the successor to mobile Internet ”, mentioned the businessman.

In the same way, he explains that to access this world it will be necessary "different devices at different levels of fidelity, from applications on phones and PCs to immersive virtual and augmented reality devices." There will be the new game rooms, work areas, creative laboratories, and so on.

This is one of the first steps to create the metaverse , with the passage of time new protocols, standards, devices, chips, software and more will be created. However, to achieve this requires the participation of other technology companies.

Recently Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's director of augmented and virtual reality hardware, told CNET that these smart glasses "will help people to be connected with others, and never feel out of touch with another person." , but they will not have a screen like other past models (Google Glass, for example). These smart glasses will create immersive audio experiences, according to Bosworth .

