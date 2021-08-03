Apple Pay

Apple Pay expands in Mexico, it can now be used with cards from more banks and even with RappiCard

This app arrived in the Aztec country at the beginning of the year with availability for some cards, but now it has expanded its compatibility.
Image credit: Blake Wisz vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple's payments application, called Apple Pay , hit the Mexican market in February of this year. However, its compatibility with bank cards in the national territory was quite limited.

Now Visa confirmed the compatibility of HSBC, Inbursa, Banorte, Banregio, Hey Banco, RappiCard and Rappi Pay cards. From now on, the cardholders of these organizations will be able to make payments through their iPhone or Apple Watch.

If you want to add your card, you just have to go to the Wallet application on your iPhone, click on the '+' symbol and follow the instructions so that you can enter your Visa credit or debit card details and that's it.

How do I pay with Apple Pay?

To make a payment through this app, customers just have to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a terminal to make contactless payments and that's it.

The purchase is secure since it must be authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID or the access code to your device, and a unique dynamic security code. The Apple application is accepted in pharmacies, restaurants, coffee shops, supermarkets, convenience stores, among other places.

Is it safe?

When you enter your credit or debit card in the payment platform, the real numbers of the same are not stored on the device or on Apple's servers. Instead, a Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and secured on a Secure Item, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store payment information securely on the device, Rappi explains in its statement. Pay.

No contact in pandemic

Without a doubt, the pandemic came to become a watershed and accelerate the digital adoption of many consumers. In this context, contactless payments have risen, reaching 43% of all face-to-face transactions worldwide, while in Latin America they have increased to 23%, according to Visa.

