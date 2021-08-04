Tesla

A drunken man tests his Tesla's autopilot: VIDEO

The autopilot is a driver assistance system, not autonomous driving.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A person captured on video how a 24-year-old man fell asleep while driving on a highway in Norway . The car was a Tesla Model S , which fortunately has its own autopilot system , which was able to detect in time that the person at the wheel was not controlling it and stopped.

Witnesses say that when they saw this subject with his head down, they decided to follow him, when he stopped moving they tried to wake the driver , but they were unsuccessful. Some time later the police arrived, discovering that he was under the influence of alcohol, they decided to confiscate his license.

We must remember that the autopilot is a driver assistance system, not autonomous driving. Therefore, it is the responsibility of whoever is in charge of the steering wheel to stay alert at all times to avoid an accident.

When the system stops receiving steering or force signals from the steering wheel, after 20 to 30 seconds, it will send a warning message to the dash display . If it is not attended within 15 seconds, an audible signal will be emitted to the passengers and if nothing changes after 60 seconds, the vehicle will begin to slow down until it stops on either side .

