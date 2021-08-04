They open 4 calls of up to 500 thousand pesos for the next generation of entrepreneurs

August 4, 2021 3 min read

The Entrepreneurship Platform of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, INCmty , opens four calls to invite all people who have an innovative business idea, seek to create their first venture, validate a prototype, grow your startups and / or present sustainable agriculture solutions innovative. The calls have started from today and will close on October 1 based on the different thematic axes of each contest.

It seeks to empower talent to connect with the different actors of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, in addition to identifying valuable activities that allow them to continue developing their startups, get closer to investors, network with other entrepreneurs or obtain mentoring, among others.

Entrepreneurs who are interested in taking advantage of these programs of the ninth edition of #INCmty, can do so through the site https://www.incmty.com/ and select the call that best suits the level they want.

In addition to gaining access to a vibrant community of growing startups, mentoring and exclusive workshops, they will have the opportunity to network at the INCmty 2021 Festival, which for the second year will be held in virtual format from November 8 to 10.

Participate in the calls:

Intensive entrepreneurial experience to generate the first technology-based projects. The winners will be able to access an accumulated bag of up to 80,000 pesos in addition to forming essential experiences to undertake. # INCB-Challenge

Prototype competition for university students and researchers who have developed a proposal that could revolutionize the industry and / or the market. The contest will offer up to 120,000 MXN in accumulated bag for the best prototypes. #INCPrototype

Pitch competitions for Latin American entrepreneurs. The winners will receive prizes in kind for more than $ 100,000 MXN and be a finalist and pitch before the most influential people in the ecosystem. #INCAccelerator

HEINEKEN México and INCmty seek to bring together the most creative minds that have innovative solutions based on the principles of sustainable agriculture through this initiative. Monetary prizes of up to 500,000 pesos.

INCmty was born in 2013 as an annual entrepreneurship festival promoted by Tec de Monterrey for the entire entrepreneurial community, and is currently a powerful platform that connects the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico and Latin America. It has generated a community of more than 77 thousand participants over 8 editions. In the past festival in virtual format, 10,324 attendees from 47 countries in America, Asia and Europe were connected.