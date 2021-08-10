Career

The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021

Great Place to Work revealed its annual study where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees.
Next Article
The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The work culture company Great Place to Work   revealed its annual study The Best Workplaces in Latin America 2021 where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees for their benefits and environment.

According to the GPTW annual survey, on average, 87% of the employees of the organizations included in the list declared that they feel good in their workplace (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and perceiving that the workplace is a space healthy, from both the psychological and
emotional).

Some outstanding facts are:

  • 97% said everyone has the opportunity to receive special recognition
  • 95% said they are offered professional development and training
  • 94% said they are encouraged to balance their personal life and their professional life

International freight organization DHL Express topped the list in the multinational category for the fourth year in a row. Peru's Interbank ranked first
place in the category of large organizations, and the Guatemalan insurance company Seguros Universales came in first place in the category of small and medium-sized organizations.

Top 25 Organizations in the Multinational Category

1. DHL Express
2. 3M
3. AT&T Latin America: AT&T Mexico, Vrio: DIRECTV and SKY
4. Free Market
5. Teleperformance
6. Scotiabank
7. SAP SE
8. Santander
9. Roche
10. Citibank
11. Hilton
12. Novo Nordisk
13. ORACLE
14. AES
15. Logicalis
16. Dell Technologies
17. Eurofarma
18. Metlife
19. Cisco
20. EY
21. Gentera
22. SC Johnson
23. Fresenius Kabi
24. Dow
25. Salesfore

If you want to see the complete list of The Best Places to Work in Latin America 2021 , go to the official GPTW page .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Career

5 tips for getting a job after graduation

Entrepreneurial Life

8 Techniques to Lose the Fear of Talking About Money and Salary

MoneyFestmx

The world has already changed: How to design a new professional and personal reality