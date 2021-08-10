The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021
The work culture company Great Place to Work revealed its annual study The Best Workplaces in Latin America 2021 where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees for their benefits and environment.
According to the GPTW annual survey, on average, 87% of the employees of the organizations included in the list declared that they feel good in their workplace (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and perceiving that the workplace is a space healthy, from both the psychological and
emotional).
Some outstanding facts are:
- 97% said everyone has the opportunity to receive special recognition
- 95% said they are offered professional development and training
- 94% said they are encouraged to balance their personal life and their professional life
International freight organization DHL Express topped the list in the multinational category for the fourth year in a row. Peru's Interbank ranked first
place in the category of large organizations, and the Guatemalan insurance company Seguros Universales came in first place in the category of small and medium-sized organizations.
Top 25 Organizations in the Multinational Category
1. DHL Express
2. 3M
3. AT&T Latin America: AT&T Mexico, Vrio: DIRECTV and SKY
4. Free Market
5. Teleperformance
6. Scotiabank
7. SAP SE
8. Santander
9. Roche
10. Citibank
11. Hilton
12. Novo Nordisk
13. ORACLE
14. AES
15. Logicalis
16. Dell Technologies
17. Eurofarma
18. Metlife
19. Cisco
20. EY
21. Gentera
22. SC Johnson
23. Fresenius Kabi
24. Dow
25. Salesfore
If you want to see the complete list of The Best Places to Work in Latin America 2021 , go to the official GPTW page .