The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021

August 10, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The work culture company Great Place to Work revealed its annual study The Best Workplaces in Latin America 2021 where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees for their benefits and environment.

According to the GPTW annual survey, on average, 87% of the employees of the organizations included in the list declared that they feel good in their workplace (defined by factors such as feeling cared for and perceiving that the workplace is a space healthy, from both the psychological and

emotional).

Some outstanding facts are:

97% said everyone has the opportunity to receive special recognition

95% said they are offered professional development and training

94% said they are encouraged to balance their personal life and their professional life

International freight organization DHL Express topped the list in the multinational category for the fourth year in a row. Peru's Interbank ranked first

place in the category of large organizations, and the Guatemalan insurance company Seguros Universales came in first place in the category of small and medium-sized organizations.

Top 25 Organizations in the Multinational Category

1. DHL Express

2. 3M

3. AT&T Latin America: AT&T Mexico, Vrio: DIRECTV and SKY

4. Free Market

5. Teleperformance

6. Scotiabank

7. SAP SE

8. Santander

9. Roche

10. Citibank

11. Hilton

12. Novo Nordisk

13. ORACLE

14. AES

15. Logicalis

16. Dell Technologies

17. Eurofarma

18. Metlife

19. Cisco

20. EY

21. Gentera

22. SC Johnson

23. Fresenius Kabi

24. Dow

25. Salesfore

If you want to see the complete list of The Best Places to Work in Latin America 2021 , go to the official GPTW page .