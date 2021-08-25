Wines

Get a Taste of the Michelin Experience From Home

Wine Access sends you some of the world's greatest wines on-demand.
Get a Taste of the Michelin Experience From Home
Image credit: Wine Access

We can practically hear the glasses and silverware clinking: The world’s great restaurants are opening up again, but if you haven’t yet scored a reservation at a Michelin-starred spot, Wine Access has you covered. With the Wine Access Michelin subscription, you can get wines curated by experts at the world’s top dining destinations, delivered straight to your door.

Wine Access is the official wine provider for MICHELIN® Guide, the awarding body of the coveted Michelin Star. Teaming up with sommeliers and beverage directors from some of the most prestigious restaurants across the globe, Wine Access curates the best wine lists and delivers the selections to your door, so you can have a bit of the MICHELIN experience wherever you like.

With a subscription to Wine Access, you'll receive exceptional wines along with expert guidance under the same attention to detail and culinary harmony that defines the MICHELIN practice. You'll understand precisely how to enjoy your wine as well as how to pair it, and you'll develop a connoisseur-like taste for the finest bottles from the most exceptional restaurants.

For example, with Wine Access, you can get a taste of the legendary dining experience of Washington D.C.'s Jônt, chef Ryan Ratino's 14-seat counter that serves an ingredient-focused tasting menu highlighting the finest seasonal ingredients around the world. At Jônt, customers sit around the kitchen, witnessing world-class chefs prepare incredible food right in front of them. Jônt's chefs are dedicated to challenging the seasons and breaking tradition, getting playful with process and crafty with technique to deliver dishes that confound and thrill the tastebuds. Of course, with every innovative taste comes a perfectly paired wine to amplify the flavor profile.

Jônt's seasonal focus is appropriate considering Wine Access' seasonal shipment schedule. Each year, you'll get five four-bottle shipments according to the season, each of which costs about $160–$200 including shipping. In addition, you'll receive pairing recommendations from leading culinary figures to elevate your tasting experience and increase your knowledge about the wine. Plus, you'll gain invitations to rare wines, private events, exclusive content, and 10 percent off all Wine Access purchases.

Wine Access samples more than 20,000 of the world's best wines every year, curated from the most celebrated eateries, ultimately choosing just one out of every 18 to make the cut. That creates an extraordinary menu, while climate-controlled shipping ensures perfect provenance and the Napa-based customer team maintains outstanding service.

Get a taste of some of the world's greatest fine dining experiences from the comfort of your home. Learn more about Wine Access today and decide if you're ready to sign up.

