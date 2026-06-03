I’ve Never Seen Leaders This Stressed. Here’s How to Stay Grounded When Everything Feels Urgent.

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I’ve worked with leaders for forty years. I’ve never seen stress at this level.

AI is reshaping how we work — and raising more questions than answers. The global economy is unpredictable. Supply chains remain fragile. Teams are leaner, expectations are higher and many leaders are doing more with less. At the same time, the workday has collapsed into back-to-back meetings, constant context switching and shrinking space to think clearly. By the time many leaders get home, they’re already depleted.

And work is only part of the equation. Outside the office, leaders are navigating family responsibilities, aging parents, financial pressure, health concerns and a constant stream of global uncertainty. For some, there is also an added “energy tax” of simply trying to belong in environments where they feel different from those around them. The result is cumulative stress — cognitive, physical, relational, emotional and organizational.

But there is another truth we often overlook: joy is still available, even in small moments. And those moments matter more than we think. Joy restores clarity, strengthens connection, improves creativity and helps regulate stress in the body. Stress may be unavoidable. But small, intentional moments of joy are still within reach.

1. Cognitive stress: When everything feels unfinished

When your mind is overloaded, even a productive day can feel like you got nothing done. One of the simplest ways to correct that is to start noticing what is actually getting done. Not the idealized version of your day — but the real one. The decisions made. The messages answered. The things completed before noon even hits. It sounds basic, but it changes something quickly: you stop living only in what’s unfinished.

For part of your morning, keep a “done list.” Write down what you actually complete in real time. Emails. Decisions. Conversations. All of it. Then, once a day, slow down long enough to reflect on one question that actually matters — not just work noise. This interrupts the feeling that nothing is moving forward.

2. Physical stress: When your body is always on edge

Leaders often think stress is a thinking problem. It’s not. It’s a physiological one that shows up long before you notice it. It doesn’t stay in your head. It shows up in your shoulders, your breathing, your energy. The pace of the day becomes the pace of the body. Nothing dramatic happens — you just stay slightly “on” all the time.

Slow your breathing down a few times a day. Not a full exercise routine — just a reset. Ten or so slow breaths where you actually pay attention to them. And every so often, get up and move for a minute. Walk, stretch, shake it out — anything to break the posture you’ve been stuck in. The interruption doesn’t need to be complicated. A few slow breaths taken with intention during the day. A minute of movement between meetings. Enough to remind your system that not everything requires the same level of urgency.

3. Relational stress: When the connection starts to fade

Under pressure, people stop talking and start coordinating. That’s usually where things begin to break down. Have a short, 10-minute conversation with someone you trust a couple of times a week. No agenda. No updates. And once a day, tell someone specifically what they did well — not in a formal review way, just in the moment. These moments don’t look like leadership strategy — but they shape culture more than most strategies do.

4. Emotional stress: When you’re carrying more than you realize

Most leaders aren’t overwhelmed by what’s happening — they’re overwhelmed by what they haven’t named yet. Frustration gets stored as irritability. Uncertainty shows up as hesitation. Pressure turns into reactivity. Something shifts when you simply put language to it. Quietly. Privately. Without overanalyzing it. When something hits you, name it. Quietly, honestly. “I’m frustrated.” “I’m overwhelmed.” “I’m not sure about this.” If it helps, use music to shift your state between tasks — not as background noise, but as a reset.

It doesn’t fix the situation. But it stops the emotion from running the system in the background. You stop reacting blindly and start responding with awareness.

5. Organizational stress: When everything feels unclear

A lot of leadership stress has nothing to do with effort. It has to do with structure. Meetings end without clarity. Roles overlap. Decisions linger. Everyone moves, but not always in the same direction. The fix is rarely dramatic — it’s clarity repeated consistently. What was decided. End meetings with clarity. What was decided, who owns it and what happens next. People relax when they know what’s expected of them.

And increasingly, the same applies to tools and systems. Especially AI. If it introduces more confusion than clarity, it’s not reducing stress — it’s distributing it.

The bottom line

Stress isn’t going away. If anything, it’s becoming part of the operating environment for modern leadership. But it doesn’t have to accumulate the way it does. Micro-joys aren’t about optimism. They’re about interruption. Small breaks in a system that otherwise never stops moving. Most leaders don’t need a different life. They need more moments inside this one where the pressure finally stops building, even briefly.