Curiosities

Wakanda forever! This would be the Olympic Games in 2024 according to an artist

Brazilian illustrator Jonas Pina decided to imagine what the next Olympic Games would be like if they were held in the African nation of Marvel and the result is wonderful.
Next Article
Wakanda forever! This would be the Olympic Games in 2024 according to an artist
Image credit: Jonas Pina Art vía Facebook
El rey T'Challa, Thomas Bach (presidente del COI) y la alcaldesa Flemming pasando la bandera olímpica a Metrópolis para el 2028.

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Staff
home
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This weekend was the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games , a fair that was full of shocks and controversies due to the COVID-19 pandemic , so many of us are already looking to Paris for the international fair of 2024 hopeful in a world free of the virus. However, can you imagine what it would be like if the Olympics could be held in our favorite fictional locations?

Brazilian illustrator Jonas Pina posted on his Facebook page an amazing project where he imagined what the 2024 Olympics would be like if they could be held in Wakanda , the fictional nation of Marvel and home to Black Panther .

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

The design has iconic elements of the character. The logo is based on the Avenger's necklace and a compass made from vibranium, the powerful mineral that can be found in T'Challa's home nation.

The pictograms representing Pina sports were inspired by Yoruba sculptures.

Here's what the most important sporting events would be like:

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook
The Olympic mascot would be a black panther, a reference to Black Panther. Pina plays with her name and asks the audience to choose it from several options in Zulu and Yoruba.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Pina also designed the volunteers' clothing, the cauldron, the Olympic torch and the medals.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

And to demonstrate what the matches would look like, the illustrator designed examples of a boxing match between Captain America and Superman, Natasha Romanoff versus Asa Notura in Olympic gymnastics, Flash and Naruto in running, Shazam and Hulk in judo, Batman and Green Lantern. in beach volleyball and many more.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

The Brazilian illustrator even imagined what the closing ceremony would be like with Wakanda passing the post to Metropolis for the 2028 Olympics, of course at the T'Chaka Olympic Stadium.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

This wonderful exercise of imagination also demonstrates how the graphic identity strategy of a brand should be thought, taking care of even the smallest detail, since if this design were chosen for the hypothetical Olympic games in Wakanda, the personality of the nation would be very well represented.

Who wouldn't want to go to Wakanda?

Visit Jonas Pina's page for ticket designs, sporting matches with Pocahontas, Hercules, He-Man, Arrow, ID bands and more for Wakanda 2024 .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

A man invested 400 pesos one night in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency and 'woke up' being a billionaire

Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

Curiosities

Trouble times with bread are lesser? They create a loaf in honor of the Puebla sinkhole