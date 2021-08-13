Wakanda forever! This would be the Olympic Games in 2024 according to an artist

August 13, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This weekend was the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games , a fair that was full of shocks and controversies due to the COVID-19 pandemic , so many of us are already looking to Paris for the international fair of 2024 hopeful in a world free of the virus. However, can you imagine what it would be like if the Olympics could be held in our favorite fictional locations?

Brazilian illustrator Jonas Pina posted on his Facebook page an amazing project where he imagined what the 2024 Olympics would be like if they could be held in Wakanda , the fictional nation of Marvel and home to Black Panther .

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

The design has iconic elements of the character. The logo is based on the Avenger's necklace and a compass made from vibranium, the powerful mineral that can be found in T'Challa's home nation.

The pictograms representing Pina sports were inspired by Yoruba sculptures.

Here's what the most important sporting events would be like:

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

The Olympic mascot would be a black panther, a reference to Black Panther. Pina plays with her name and asks the audience to choose it from several options in Zulu and Yoruba.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Pina also designed the volunteers' clothing, the cauldron, the Olympic torch and the medals.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

And to demonstrate what the matches would look like, the illustrator designed examples of a boxing match between Captain America and Superman, Natasha Romanoff versus Asa Notura in Olympic gymnastics, Flash and Naruto in running, Shazam and Hulk in judo, Batman and Green Lantern. in beach volleyball and many more.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

The Brazilian illustrator even imagined what the closing ceremony would be like with Wakanda passing the post to Metropolis for the 2028 Olympics, of course at the T'Chaka Olympic Stadium.

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

Image: Jonas Pina via Facebook

This wonderful exercise of imagination also demonstrates how the graphic identity strategy of a brand should be thought, taking care of even the smallest detail, since if this design were chosen for the hypothetical Olympic games in Wakanda, the personality of the nation would be very well represented.

Who wouldn't want to go to Wakanda?

Visit Jonas Pina's page for ticket designs, sporting matches with Pocahontas, Hercules, He-Man, Arrow, ID bands and more for Wakanda 2024 .