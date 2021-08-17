News and Trends

T-Mobile Addresses Latest Data Breach Concerns

Customers and stakeholders were told to be on alert for future communications regarding what happened. 
Image credit: BSR Agency | Getty Images

T-Mobile confirmed Monday that some of its data was breached and accessed without authorization, but the company has “not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved.”

The company announced its confidence that the entry point used to gain access to the data has been closed and the statement said it will continue a “deep technical review of the situation” to find out what sorts of data was accessed. 

“This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency. Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others,” the statement said.

Customers and stakeholders were told to be on alert for future communications regarding what happened. 

On Sunday, Motherboard reported on a forum post purportedly from someone selling the data. The person who made the post told that outlet that the data was related to over 100 million people and includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, addresses and more.

