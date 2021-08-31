How to use Facebook Workrooms, the 'virtual office' within Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse'

August 31, 2021 5 min read

A couple of weeks ago, Facebook announced the launch of the open beta version of Horizon Workrooms , a tool that will facilitate collaboration between members of a work team. However, there are still many doubts about how to use the 'virtual office' that represents the first launch in the construction of the 'metaverse' that Mark Zuckerberg envisions.

Horizon Workrooms will allow you to organize virtual meetings remotely , as if people were in the same room, thanks to Virtual Reality (VR) technology . For example, it includes functions such as a virtual whiteboard, mixed reality keyboard and desktop tracking, hand tracking, remote desktop streaming, video conferencing integration, and spatial audio.

Users will be able to access these spaces from their computer or through the VR Oculus Quest 2 headset , developed by Zuckerberg's company. In the first case, the person will join by web video call , in the second they will be integrated as an avatar .

According to a statement from the company, Workrooms "is designed to improve the ability of your team to collaborate, communicate and connect remotely, through the power of virtual reality, either to meet to exchange ideas or shaping, work a document or listen to updates from your team, hang out and socialize, or just have better conversations that flow more naturally . ”

How to do virtual meetings in Facebook Workrooms?

The company explained that Horizon Workrooms brings together several of its new technologies in a single experience for the first time.

The tool is available for free download on the Oculus Quest 2 virtual helmet , developed by the Facebook- owned company Oculus . But this does not mean that you should run to buy helmets of 299 dollars (about 6,000 Mexican pesos) for all your collaborators, although perhaps you should.

“An Oculus Quest 2 headset is required for the first person to create a team of Workrooms and for anyone who wants to join meetings in virtual reality. People can also join meetings through video calls from their desktop computer if they don't have a Quest 2 ” , they clarify in the question and answer section .

How to join Facebook Workrooms?

Knowing this, what you must do to live the virtual reality experience in the 'metaverse' is:

1. Create an account in Workrooms. New users must register to create a new work team, this account is independent from those of Facebook and Oculus. If your colleagues or friends are already on the platform, they can send you an email invitation to join their existing team of Workrooms. If not, you can open your account here , you just have to accept the terms, confirm that you are over 18 years old and choose a name.

2. Download Horizon Workrooms. From your Quest 2 helmet (if you have one), go to the Oculus Store and install the tool.

3. Pair your Oculus Quest 2 with the app. Once you have downloaded Workrooms, just follow the instructions in the application to link your VR headset with your account and get started.

It is worth mentioning that to experience Workrooms in virtual reality you must access the application from the Quest 2 helmet , for which it is required to log in to Facebook .

How safe is the Workrooms 'virtual office'?

Facebook detailed that the activity within the 'virtual office' will not affect the user's account on the social network unless he chooses to link them.

Mark Zuckerberg's company also emphasized that Workrooms will not use conversations and job materials to display ads on Facebook . He also pointed out that neither the social network nor third-party applications have access to the images and videos of the local environment, captured by the device's sensors.

"Other people cannot see your computer screen in Workrooms unless you choose to share it, and the permissions you grant for the Oculus Remote Desktop application are only used to allow streaming from your computer to your helmet," he clarified. Facebook .

