3 Reason Why No One Will Buy From Your Brand in 2030

We live in a world with so much noise. We are constantly bombarded with a “click here”, “subscribe there” or “If you buy this x product your life will be so much better," — you get the point.

Here’s the deal, marketing changes all the time. What worked before doesn’t work anymore. What once was a simple sales strategy, now has become a complex way of selling through influencer marketing or a really deep and complex hashtag strategy.

If you're a business owner (like me) who wants to stand out and do things differently, you need to change your marketing strategy. Here are three simple reasons why.

1. Old fashioned marketing is slowly dying (if not dead already)

According to Harvard Business Review, buyers are no longer paying attention. The buyer decision journey has changed. We have all heard or seen old-school marketing: the billboards, TV ads, the radio, the perfect model in a magazine reinforcing beauty stereotypes. But that's brought us lots of anxiety, depression and mental health issues.

2. Newer generations don’t drink up the same lies

I grew up learning that if I wanted to change the world, I had to try and do things differently. Consequently, I have pursued a mindful lifestyle. I valued reading, listening and watching only things that give me emotional attachment. This also applies to only following people and brands that share my values.

As a millennial, I'm sick of the marketing lies. Others in the newer generation share this sentiment, as we're sick of staring at our screens, sick of letting others tell us that we’re not good enough and that our lives are not complete until we buy.

3. Conscious consumerism is the future of marketing

If you have never heard of the term "conscious consumerism", don’t worry. That’s why you’re here. If your brand or business is not talking to regular human beings, or if your values are not coherent with everything you do, you lack transparency, avoid commitment to doing something good for the world, you are missing out on making those in the new generation fall in love with what you do.

It’s that simple. We don’t need to be told that we need to buy all the time. Nowadays, people follow people. People follow brands that have a human touch. Take things a little deeper and check out five things you can do to humanize your brand.

The world needs more conscious leadership in business

Building an army of conscious consumers is a milestone you should be focusing on in the next decade. But while conscious consumerism may be a trend, focus on it because you firmly believe in it.

Don’t be scared to pivot your strategies. Go deeper into your brand, product development and supply chain management. Change is always possible, especially if you combine it with an action plan.

What is your business doing to change the world? If you don’t have an answer, then you have a problem.

