Coronavirus

The CDMX enters a yellow traffic light: Shops will operate normally

The new stage of COVID vaccination was announced for the citizens of the capital, where the second doses will be applied to adults over 40 years of age.
Next Article
The CDMX enters a yellow traffic light: Shops will operate normally
Image credit: Claudia Sheinbaum vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico City will descend to the yellow epidemiological traffic light as of Monday, September 6 and will last two weeks until the next evaluation because the trend in hospital admissions, according to the capital authorities, is going down.

The city government reported in a press conference that, with data up to August 27, there were 2,864 people hospitalized in Mexico City , while this September 3, 2,628 people are already reported, a reduction of 236. In this way, the CDMX has been trending for three weeks with a downward trend in hospitalizations and occupancy of intubation beds.

Bars will operate at 50% and shops will operate normally

With this yellow traffic light, businesses in Mexico City will be able to operate normally , while bars will be able to receive 50% of their capacity according to their usual hours. That is, commercial establishments and offices may operate without the rules of limited capacity.

The new national traffic light for COVID-19 will be announced on Friday night, September 3. As reported by Xataka , the latest data show that there are seven states in red, 17 in orange, seven in yellow and one in green.

It should be noted that this does not eliminate the use of face masks indoors and outdoors, maintaining a healthy distance, constant disinfection of surfaces and hands.

New stage of vaccination

At the same conference, the new stage of COVID vaccination was announced for the citizens of the capital, where the second doses will be applied to adults over 40 years of age, and then the second doses will be given to those over 30.

Image: Claudia Sheinbaum via Twitter

More details are expected to be released later this weekend.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

2021-2022 school calendar and SEP holidays

Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States