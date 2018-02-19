What to do in your business in case of an earthquake

Take note of these recommendations to act in the event of a natural or accidental disaster. Avoid having a panic attack among your collaborators and reduce the risk of accidents or losses in your company.

Depositphotos.com

1) Have an emergency plan

Make sure your business facilities have all the necessary equipment to deal with a disaster. It clearly indicates which are the emergency routes and exits, as well as the safe places to stand. Make sure that at least each floor has a fire extinguisher or hose.

2) Train your team

Carry out small educational sessions on civil protection in your company. Create a brigade team in your organization that knows how to act in the event of an earthquake and fire, directs the evacuation of the facilities and knows how to take care of people injured or with panic attacks. Make regular drills where you explain how to move in an emergency and warn not to run or push in these cases.

3) Check your facilities

Make sure your building or office has emergency exits and that stairs and elevators are in good repair. After an earthquake strikes, have an expert review the facility for damage. If during the earthquake there were spills of liquids or dangerous substances or remains of debris, have them cleaned up as soon as possible, remember that there are likely to be aftershocks.

4) Locate the emergency telephones

Have at hand the numbers of firefighters, police, Locatel, Red Cross and other aid institutions and post them in each office in your company.

5) Protect your information

Don't wait until it's too late to take care of your valuable information. Around 55% of Mexican SMEs do not have a security plan, which generates large annual losses. Make a plan carefully and avoid these mishaps affecting the productivity or finances of your company. Always back up your important data and purchase software that specializes in this matter.

6) Hire insurance

Each month, try to save a certain amount of money to deal with these situations. Hire comprehensive coverage insurance for your company and for your employees, this will save you higher expenses in the future that can lead your business to bankruptcy.