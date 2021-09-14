Last Chance for Babbel to Help You Learn a New Language Fast, on Sale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the world gets more interconnected, businesses are reaching customers overseas more than ever. International business is more achievable for small companies, but it doesn't make it any less work. That's why one of the best things entrepreneurs can do today is to learn a foreign language.

Learning a new language will help you expand your horizons to reach new potential clients, and be more comfortable in negotiations with partners abroad. If you're ready to learn a language, there are few better resources than Babbel Language Learning. With best-in-class pricing for only one more day, a lifetime subscription to Babbel is available now for only $199 (reg. $499).

One review called Babbel the "most innovative company in education" in 2016 and, since then, the accolades have just kept on rolling in. PC Mag says, “Babbel exceeds expectations, delivering high-quality, self-paced courses in 14 languages.” The Next Web adds, "Babbel is one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.” Plus, the more than ten million users worldwide have helped propel Babbel to a 4.5-star rating in the Google Play Store, and a 4.6-star rating in the App Store. Suffice it to say people love Babbel.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and designed to help you speak and understand a new language quickly, without derailing your schedule. It offers bite-size, 10-15 minute lessons that fit conveniently in your schedule and focus on practical topics like transportation, dining, shopping, directions, and more. With elite speech recognition to keep your pronunciation on point and personalized review sessions to help your learning really stick, Babbel makes it easier to start speaking a new language confidently. You can learn any of Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, or English on your own time.

It's your last chance to start learning a new language with the world's top-grossing language learning software. Normally, a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is $499, but you can get it for 40% off at just $199 now for one more day.

