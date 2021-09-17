Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Amazon Cancels HBO Subscriptions

Users are getting a prorated refund based on their last billing cycle.

Amazon Prime told subscribers earlier this month that HBO subscriptions would be canceled Sept. 15. Users are getting a prorated refund based on their last billing cycle. Prime users were able to subscribe to HBO for $15 a month. 

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Last Friday, HBO revealed a new special offer that might lure in some of the former Amazon-based subscribers: Users can get 50% off their subscriptions for six months, meaning the service will cost $7.49 a month. 

This change comes after HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, reached a deal with Amazon last year to remove HBO from Amazon Channels. WarnerMedia wanted HBO Max to be the entry point for streaming subscribers on its own. 

In an interview with Bloomberg last month, HBO Max boss Andy Forssell explained that temporary subscriber loss is worth the reduction of a third party like Amazon if it results in a more direct relationship with customers. 

He explained, “It’s important for us to own the customer. If the viewer is in the app, we can tailor the home page to them. We can tailor what they show them next. We can respond to that in real time.”

Amazon still offers other subscriptions via Channels, including Paramount+, Starz and Showtime. Friday is the final day for $0.99 promotions on those channels. 

