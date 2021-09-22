Sprout, the application that allows you to invest in the US with one dollar, will expand its operations in Latin America

The Brazilian application Sprout , which allows investment in the United States stock market, raised $ 5.2 million in investment capital to boost the start of its operations in the rest of Latin America .

Cortesía Sprout

The investment round was carried out by the accelerator Y Combinator and by the companies Public.com and Sound Ventures, Liquid2, Geometry Ventures, HOF Capital, Quiet Ventures, First Check Ventures, Investo and The Marathon Lab. The startup also received resources from Oliver Jung , famous for supporting companies like Uber, Nubank, Brex and WeWork; Ricardo Weder from retailtech Justo; Brian Requarth, from the Viva Real site; Zach Sims of edtech CodeAcademy; Parker Treacy, from the logistics startup Cobli; and Vinicius Correa, Manoela Mitchell and Thiago Torres, founders of the healthtech Pipo Saúde.

Sprout allows you to make investments as low as a dollar without the need for minimum account value and without fees in more than 4,000 US stocks, funds and ETFs. it also functions as a social network through which users can exchange ideas about investments, connect with profiles of interest and interact with specific groups.

The startup was founded by Ruben Guerrero and Tyler Richie in February 2021.