This program is looking for Latin American startups to accelerate them in hybrid format

Latin America is growing in the number and level of its technology startups . Despite the situation due to the pandemic, new unicorns have emerged and companies have gone public in the most important markets in the region.

Depositphotos.com

In this context, Techstars , a global investment and innovation platform, calls on Latin American startups to apply before October 6, 2021 to its Techstars Boulder acceleration program that will be developed in a hybrid way during 2022.

Techstars Boulder offers a three-month program and up to $ 120,000 in financing per company. In addition, it provides lifetime access to its global network of entrepreneurs, including more than 10,000 mentors, investors and 2,620 companies graduated from its acceleration programs.

Founded in 2007, this program is Techstars' original accelerator and has supported more than 150 companies to take their business to the next level. Some of the notable startups that make up his portfolio include unicorns like DigitalOcean and Sendgrid.

"The startups we support can achieve more in three months than they would in a year and a half, working on their own. Throughout this year and a half in the health crisis we have known the benefits of remote teamwork, but by 2022, we are ready to offer the program in a hybrid format, exposing the challenges and opportunities offered by each modality ”, commented Andres Barreto, managing director of Techstars Boulder.

Regarding the format of the program, Barreto expressed: “During the first and last weeks of the program, we will be in person in Boulder. We have designed half of the program so that there is an optimal remote experience, so that the founders can work in the way that is best for themselves and their teams ”.

To apply to the Techstars Boulder acceleration program you can do it from this link .