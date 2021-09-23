Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Do you want to work at Amazon Mexico? 2,500 job openings will open in four states of the country

Amazon Mexico announced the opening of four new shipping centers in different states of the country, which will generate about 2,500 new jobs.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This Thursday, Amazon Mexico reported that it will open four new shipping centers in the country, which will generate 2,500 new jobs. These facilities will be located in the State of Mexico, Yucatán, Sonora, and Baja California, so if you want to work in Jeff Bezos' company , this may be your opportunity.

"At Amazon, we are committed to the communities in which we operate," said Diego Méndez de la Luz, Director of Operations for Amazon Mexico in a statement sent to Entrepreneur en Español. "We are proud to add 2,500 new jobs created by the new openings throughout the Mexican territory, from end to end ."

For her part, the head of the Ministry of Economy , Tatiana Clouthier , commented that:

"The fact that Amazon opens new logistics buildings in our country is an indicator of the confidence that foreign companies have in the Mexican market, which would not be possible without the collaboration between the private initiative and the three levels of government," said the official. .

Amazon opened its operations in Mexico in 2015 and so far it has generated more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs, the company explained. They currently have 10 shipping centers , to which will be added the new facilities, as well as 27 delivery stations located throughout the country, from where the packages are distributed to all the states of the Mexican Republic.

