Twitter will let you accept tips in Bitcoin with this tool

Twitter will now allow content creators to receive tips in the form of bitcoin from their followers and will launch a fund for users who are leaders in the audio chat rooms in Spaces, the company announced in a session with journalists.

Convert followers to fans and fans to backgrounds

The microblogging social network wants to help content creators who contribute to public conversations through Super Follows, Tip Jar, and their hosts on Spaces.

What will this tool be like?

Super Follows : Twitter is testing Super Follows with a small group of creators on iOS, in the United States. This is a monthly subscription service so that creators can charge for an extra level of content, such as behind-the-scenes opinions or private conversations, so their followers can have more of the content they like.

Tips: O Tip Jar, as it is known in English, allows you to send and receive payments through third-party services. Since May, a small group of people in the United States have had access to Tips, but today the tool has already been deployed globally for iOS devices. They also added more Tipped payment services so that people can do it with Bitcoin by using Strike , a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which allows people to send and receive bitcoins for free and instantly.

New Spaces Host Program: Twitter announced that it will soon introduce a Spaces Host program designed to provide financial, technical and marketing support to emerging audio creators interested in creating recurring content on Spaces.

More ways to tweet

The social network that became famous for only allowing 140 characters per message also announced today that it will open up new ways to open a conversation, beyond its current 280 characters.