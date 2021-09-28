What does the color of your brand say? This infographic teaches you how to send the right message

You have already registered the name of your business and now you are developing the logo and graphic identity. Do you already know what the color of your company will be?

Depositphotos.com

Believe it or not, the color of your logo conveys a message. Leatrice Eiseman advises communicators to use the same colors throughout their strategy to create a complete “brand experience .” Here are five questions you must answer to select the appropriate shades for your brand.

1. What emotions do I want to invoke?

2. What shades are "ideal" for my industry?

3. What is the personality of my brand?

4. What colors are associated with my competition?

5. Do the colors obscure my message?

Take note of the following considerations if you are creating the image of your business.