Hamster coin increased in value by 500% after a simple comment from Elon Musk

Talking about Elon Musk and the power of his word on certain crypto assets. A simple tweet from the owner of Tesla and SpaceX , raised the value of the Hamster token by 500 percent.

The billionaire only responded to a tweet from one of the founders of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin , Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who shared the news of a hamster who became a crypto trader thanks to his owner using it to decide investment and purchase actions.

The story goes that the rodent increased his fortune by around 30% in three months. To which Musk commented: "That hamster has crazy abilities."

it's all just dart throwing https://t.co/GW135iTU8b - Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) September 28, 2021

Following this tweet, Hamster Coin increased in value to $ 0.000000001721, and its sales volume exceeded $ 1.2 million, an increase of 6,000 percent.

Image: screenshot via coinmarketcap.com

Musk recently stated that he did not consider himself "a cryptocurrency expert" and expert or not, the impact his comments have on the crypto market is undeniable.

Last May, it announced that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as payment due to its environmental impact. As a result of their announcement, the value of the cryptocurrency was affected.

Also, when he published that his dog Shiba Inu had arrived, the digital currency with this logo increased in value by 1,000% in just 24 hours.