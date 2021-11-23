Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why Ontological Leadership Is Key to Succeeding in Business

Learn what ontological leadership is, how it looks and feels and the benefits of employing it in business and in life.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leadership is more than a title. Genuine attention and interest in others are key differentiators between those who build legacies and those who create empires with a finite shelf-life.

In 2019, Gallup research found 35% of workers in the United States were enthusiastic, highly involved and committed to their work and their workplace. While reportedly an all-time high, that still means 65% are either actively disengaged or not engaged. Bought at wholesale and farmed out at retail, employees are being pushed to do more with less. They are forced to consider alternate opportunities better aligned with their own principles and values.

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription Now 40% Off—Use Code SAVE40

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $29/year.

Not ready for an annual subscription?
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Not ready for an annual subscription? Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Leadership

Future of Entrepreneurship

Balancing Empowerment and Accountability Is Vital in Team Management

Mark Frissora

Mark Frissora

Reimagining the Way We Work

Stop Trying to Influence Your Team. Focus on This Leadership Skill Instead.

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Leadership

The Data-Driven Future of Healthcare Is Everyone's Opportunity, and Everyone's Responsibility

Alice Jacobs

Alice Jacobs

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

5 Ways to Show Your Team You’re Thankful for Them

Howie Jones

Finance

High Energy Prices Trigger U.S. Emergency Oil Release

Cristian Bustos

SMS Marketing

Supercharge Your SMS Marketing With This Simple Service

Entrepreneur Deals
Read More