Why Ontological Leadership Is Key to Succeeding in Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leadership is more than a title. Genuine attention and interest in others are key differentiators between those who build legacies and those who create empires with a finite shelf-life.

In 2019, Gallup research found 35% of workers in the United States were enthusiastic, highly involved and committed to their work and their workplace. While reportedly an all-time high, that still means 65% are either actively disengaged or not engaged. Bought at wholesale and farmed out at retail, employees are being pushed to do more with less. They are forced to consider alternate opportunities better aligned with their own principles and values.