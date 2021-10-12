Google will give free training to young people between the ages of 18 and 30

This week Gogle announced “Grow with for Youth 2021-2022 ” , a free program in collaboration with Junior Achievement Americas that seeks to train young people belonging to minority and underrepresented groups from Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru in the use of digital tools, digital marketing knowledge and soft skills.

Crece con Google para Jóvenes

The program will consist of 12 weeks of digital training, where the young participants will have technical classes on advertising and digital tools, given by Google professionals , while Junior Achievement will dictate mentoring and training sessions on soft skills, personal leadership and relationships. interpersonal. The objective of the program is to enable the employability of these young people, so that towards the end of it they will receive a follow-up to practice interviews, improve their CV and connect them with real interviews to apply for roles with ecosystem partners, such as digital advertising agencies.

Do you want to participate in “Grow with Google for Youth 2021-2022”?

Participants must be between 18 and 30 years of age, be from the aforementioned countries, be graduates of subsidized public or private schools, not currently have a formal job and have a stable internet connection. The selection process will consist of a series of interviews focused on identifying the profiles that meet the requirements and, furthermore, as it is a free program, they will take into account the commitment and interest expressed by the applicants.

The call will begin on September 8 and will be aimed at young people between 18 and 30 years of age. Those interested can register here .