This is the first electronic cigarette for vaping authorized by the FDA in the United States

This Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally authorized the first electronic cigarette for vaping in the United States. The agency acknowledged that data and analysis presented by the RJ Reynolds company showed that its Vuse device can help consumers quit smoking or reduce the habit.

"The manufacturer's data shows that its tobacco-flavored products could benefit addicted adult smokers who switch to these products, either completely or with a significant reduction in cigarette use, by reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals." Mitch Zeller , director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products , said in a statement.

FDA clearance is valid only for the sale of the Vuse Solo Power refillable device and its tobacco flavored nicotine cartridges . The agency rejected the request for 10 more flavored products from the brand, claiming they may be attractive to teens.

"While today's action allows tobacco products to be sold in the United States, this does not mean they are safe or 'FDA approved.' All tobacco products are harmful and addictive and those who do not use them should not start [using them], " added the health authority.

Last September, the US health authority confirmed that it rejected more than one million permit applications for vaping devices and related products, including those from market leader Juul . However, they are still discussing whether to give RJ Reynolds the green light to sell a menthol flavored nicotine formula.

"Today's authorizations are an important step in ensuring that all new tobacco products undergo robust scientific evaluation by the FDA prior to marketing," Zeller said.

The problem of vaping among teens

“The FDA is aware that the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that approximately 10% of high school students currently using e-cigarettes named Vuse as their regular brand. The agency takes this data very seriously and considered the risks to youth when reviewing these products, "the agency added.

“The data also suggests that the majority of youth and young adults who use electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) start out with flavors like fruit, caramel, or mint, and not with tobacco flavors. These data reinforce the FDA's decision to authorize tobacco-flavored products because these products are less attractive to youth and the authorization of these products may be beneficial to adult users of burning cigarettes who switch completely to ENDS or reduce significantly their cigarette smoking, "the FDA explained in the statement.

They will keep a close eye on e-cigarettes

Although the FDA authorized the sale of this electronic cigarette, it made it clear that digital, radio and television advertising of the products is restricted.

"We must remain vigilant with this authorization and will monitor the marketing of the products, even if the company violates any regulatory requirement or if credible evidence emerges of significant use by people who were not previously using a tobacco product, including young people. We will take the appropriate measures, including the withdrawal of the authorization, " the entity ruled.

Electronic cigarettes appeared more than 10 years ago in the United States, as a less harmful alternative to the traditional cigarette for smokers. These vaping devices heat a nicotine solution to produce vapor, which is inhaled by the user.

There are few studies on whether vapers actually help quit smoking or pose less of a danger to smokers' health. In addition, the tobacco industry has hindered the approval of electronic cigarettes around the world, including Mexico, where the sale of these devices and their derivatives is not yet officially allowed.