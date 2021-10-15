With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors

The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding. The entertainment company, SpringHill, co-founded by James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, is reportedly selling a minority stake of the company to a group of high-profile investors.

The estimated valuation of SpringHill: $725 million.

According to the New York Post, the companies that have joined SpringHill as investors are sports clothing and footwear giant Nike; Epic Games, the creator of the popular battle royale game “Fortnite”; private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners; and the parent company of sports teams like the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group.

SpringHill Co. encompasses SpringHill Entertainment, Uninterrupted, and the Robot Co. marketing agency.