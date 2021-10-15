Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

With a Valuation of $725 Million, LeBron James' SpringHill Company Gains Major Investors

By
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

The business portfolio of Los Angles Lakers basketball player, LeBron James keeps expanding. The entertainment company, SpringHill, co-founded by James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, is reportedly selling a minority stake of the company to a group of high-profile investors.

The estimated valuation of SpringHill: $725 million.

Related: Virginia Hotel Says No to Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

According to the New York Post, the companies that have joined SpringHill as investors are sports clothing and footwear giant Nike; Epic Games, the creator of the popular battle royale game “Fortnite”; private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners; and the parent company of sports teams like the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Sports Group.

SpringHill Co. encompasses SpringHill Entertainment, Uninterrupted, and the Robot Co. marketing agency.

More About News and Trends

Marketing

How Brands Like Joybird and Men's Wearhouse Are Rewriting the Marketing Playbook

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
News and Trends

Bitcoin ETFs Could be Available for Public Trading Next Week

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TikTok User Reveals Secret Menus for 20-Plus Fast-Food Chains

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

How Brands Like Joybird and Men's Wearhouse Are Rewriting the Marketing Playbook

CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Coding

Learn Today's Most Popular Programming Language

Entrepreneur Store
Bitcoin

The United States becomes the largest bitcoin mining center surpassing China

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More