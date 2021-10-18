Toyota Announces Plans for $1.3 Billion US Battery Plant, Expects to Employ 1,750 Workers
Toyota announced it will invest $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the United States.
Toyota announced Monday it will invest $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the United States, including nearly $1.3 billion in an unnamed battery plant that is expected to employ 1,750 new workers.
The new production, expected to begin in 2025, will allow the automaker to develop its own lithium batteries for use in future hybrid models of its U.S.-built vehicles.
“Toyota’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs, and consumers,” Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America, said in a company statement Monday.
“This investment will help usher in more affordable electrified vehicles for U.S. consumers, significantly reduce carbon emissions, and importantly, create even more American jobs tied to the future of mobility,” he added.
By 2030, Toyota anticipates selling two million zero-emission vehicles worldwide. Between 1.5 million to 1.8 million are expected within the United States, according to the company’s statement.
In a separate announcement, the automaker also revealed its new expansion for the 2022 Tundra at its Huntsville, Alabama, manufacturing plant. The new engine will include a hybrid electric-powered twin-turbo V6 engine alongside its gas-powered engine.
“Our team members in Alabama recognize the confidence and trust Toyota places in us since we are the only plant selected to build engines for the all-new Tundra,” Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama, said in a statement.
“Launching the new twin-turbo V6 line and celebrating our 20th anniversary remind us here just how lucky we are to have such incredible team members who have made Toyota Alabama known as ‘the engine capital of the world,’” he added.
Toyota is one of several leading automakers to recently announce plans to manufacture its own batteries as the industry increasingly shifts toward electric vehicles. Chrysler also expects to build its own battery plant in the U.S.
German automaker Volkswagen announced in March its plans to build six new battery factories worldwide as it aggressively transitions away from gas-powered vehicles.
“Our transformation will be fast, it will be unprecedented,” said VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement. “The transformation will be bigger than anything the industry has seen in the last century.”
Volkswagen also plans to expand its network of charging stations as part of its new global initiative.
By Christopher Burroughs
Written By
The Epoch Times
The Epoch Times is the fastest-growing independent news media in America. We are nonpartisan and dedicated to truthful reporting.
We are free from the influence of any government, corporation, or political party—this is what makes us different from other media organizations. Our goal is to bring our readers accurate information so they can form their own opinions about the most significant topics of our time.
We don’t follow the unhealthy trend of agenda-driven journalism prevalent in today’s media environment. Instead, we use our principles of Truth and Tradition as our guiding light. We highlight in our reporting the best of humanity, the valuable lessons of history, and traditions that are beneficial for society.
The Epoch Times was founded in the United States in the year 2000 in response to communist repression and censorship in China. Our founders, Chinese-Americans who themselves had fled communism, sought to create an independent media to bring the world uncensored and truthful information.
The Epoch Times has received numerous awards for our reporting and design, including from the New York Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Society for News Design.
The Epoch Times’ media network currently covers 21 languages and 33 countries.